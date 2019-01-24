National

Bosasa gave Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi bribes for NPA detail, Agrizzi says

Angelo Agrizzi told the Zondo inquiry that Jiba received R20,000 and Mrwebi R10,000 a month to disclose the information

24 January 2019 - 12:28 Genevieve Quintal
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi at the Zondo commission, which is investigating allegations of state corruption. Picture : ALAISTER RUSSELL / THE SUNDAY TIMES
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi at the Zondo commission, which is investigating allegations of state corruption. Picture : ALAISTER RUSSELL / THE SUNDAY TIMES

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi claimed on Thursday that the facilities management company paid bribes to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials, Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi for information.

This was when the NPA was looking at prosecuting Bosasa following a Special Investigating Unit report into prison tenders. 

The allegations come as Jiba, the suspended deputy national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) and Mrwebi, the suspended special director of public prosecutions, are facing an inquiry into their fitness to hold office.

The inquiry into the NPA officials has asked the state capture commission to furnish it with Agrizzi’s affidavit.

Jiba is also waiting to hear whether she would be charged again for fraud and perjury relating to the processes she followed in charging former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen with racketeering.

Agrizzi testified on Thursday said that during 2009-2010, he and Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson had met former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti to discuss the investigation into the company.

“Mti suggested we needed to sort out certain individuals in the NPA so that we could curry favour, so that they could assist us … he told us we need to make up packages for certain people,” Agrizzi said. 

Three people were named — Jiba, Mrwebi and Jackie Lephinka, who worked for the deputy NDPP.

Agrizzi said Mti told him and Watson that he met the three on a weekly basis and had given them code names. He called Jiba “snake”, Lephinka “J”, and Mrwebi “snail”.

The three provided Mti with details of the status of the investigation into Bosasa and in return they would receive cash on a monthly basis.

Jiba and Lephinka received R20,000 each and Mrwebi R10,000, Agrizzi claimed.

The former Bosasa COO said Mti would pay the money over to the three, and as proof Agrizzi would receive NPA documents. 

Agrizzi also gave details of correctional services officials who were receiving bribes from Bosasa. This included another former correctional services commissioner, Zach Modise.

The officials received between R10,000 and R20,000.

Agrizzi briefly mentioned that Bosasa was also paying bribes to the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union at Kloof Mine and some journalists.

No details were given about these payments. 

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

