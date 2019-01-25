National

Helen Zille orders probe of Western Cape Bosasa tenders

The move is to prove that the DA in the region ‘is a clean government with tight controls and robust anti-corruption measures’

25 January 2019 - 15:06 Thabo Mokone
Helen Zille. Picture: THE TIMES
Western Cape premier Helen Zille has instructed all her provincial government departments to determine if their past and current tenders with Bosasa comply with the law and are not marred by corruption.

Zille issued her instructions to the Western Cape’s 13 provincial departments on Friday morning on the back of revelations of alleged large-scale corruption committed by Bosasa executives, and senior government officials and politicians over several years.

The jaw-dropping allegations were made by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi in his marathon testimony before the Zondo inquiry into state capture in the past two weeks.

“In light of what is emerging in the inquiry‚ we are proactively examining contractual relationships with Bosasa. We are a clean government with tight controls and robust anti-corruption measures. We are taking this proactive step to instil public confidence in our commitment to transparency and accountability. I believe all governments‚ and especially the national government‚ should be undertaking the same process‚” Zille said in a statement.

She said more details would be provided in due course.

“I believe this to be a necessary, proactive step in ensuring that any business conducted with Bosasa and/or its affiliated companies adhered to all stringent control measures; that value was derived for deliverables or services rendered; and to proactively confirm the Western Cape government’s active anti-corruption stance‚” said Zille.

Sources in the Western Cape government said the investigation was due to be led by the provincial treasury department.

