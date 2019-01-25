State capture inquiry: Like the Guptas, Bosasa’s boss ‘told Zuma what to do’

Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson wielded such influence that he was able to tell former president Jacob Zuma "what to do" and influence appointments in state institutions.

This is according to former Bosasa COO and Watson’s right-hand man, Angelo Agrizzi, who was testifying for the seventh day at the state capture inquiry on Thursday. He has been testifying about corruption and bribes relating to the firm’s contracts with the government.

This was the first time the commission, headed by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, heard evidence that is not linked to the Gupta family, who along with Zuma were at the heart of state-capture claims.

