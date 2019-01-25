National

State capture inquiry: Like the Guptas, Bosasa’s boss ‘told Zuma what to do’

Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi testifies that CEO Gavin Watson was able to give the former president instructions

25 January 2019 - 05:10 GENEVIEVE QUINTAL
Angelo Agrizzi, former COO of Bosasa, testifies at the inquiry into state capture in Johannesburg, January 21 2019. Picture: WIKUS DE WET/AFP
Angelo Agrizzi, former COO of Bosasa, testifies at the inquiry into state capture in Johannesburg, January 21 2019. Picture: WIKUS DE WET/AFP

Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson wielded such influence that he was able to tell former president Jacob Zuma "what to do" and influence appointments in state institutions.

This is according to former Bosasa COO and Watson’s right-hand man, Angelo Agrizzi, who was testifying for the seventh day at the state capture inquiry on Thursday. He has been testifying about corruption and bribes relating to the firm’s contracts with the government.

This was the first time the commission, headed by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, heard evidence that is not linked to the Gupta family, who along with Zuma were at the heart of state-capture claims.

Bosasa gave Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi bribes for NPA detail, Agrizzi says

Angelo Agrizzi told the Zondo inquiry that Jiba received R20,000 and Mrwebi R10,000 a month to disclose the information
National
17 hours ago

Bosasa subsidiary paid official to cut corners, Agrizzi alleges

Former COO tells Zondo commission that payment for tender was made in full within 10 days and before any work had been done
National
1 day ago

FRED KHUMALO: Angelo Agrizzi hits the high notes

I couldn’t believe my luck when I switched on the TV and caught a concert by a new singing sensation at the exclusive State Capture Theatre
Opinion
1 day ago

Agrizzi gives Zondo inquiry details on bribery and corruption in prison tenders

Former Bosasa COO testifies how incriminating documents and computers were destroyed after media reports and the start of Special Investigation Unit ...
National
2 days ago

Bosasa: lessons on how to buy a country

SA could be robbed blind because the watchdogs overseeing state institutions were themselves hopelessly corrupted
Features
1 day ago

