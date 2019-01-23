KZN prisons boss suspended amid Bosasa bribe claims

KwaZulu-Natal prisons head Mnikelwa Nxele, who was implicated in jarring state capture testimony by former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi, has been suspended.

Nxele was fingered by Agrizzi in an alleged plot to "place undue pressure" on former department of correctional services national commissioner Vernie Petersen in 2007, allegedly accepting accepting bribes from the firm to the value of about R57,500 a month.

Department of correctional services spokesman Logan Maistry said that Nxele had been placed on “precautionary suspension”.

But he stressed that “the process relating the precautionary suspension [of Nxele] commenced before testimony relating to the [department] before the state capture commission of inquiry.”

He said that it was the “culmination of a process that commenced early January 2019”.

“As this matter relates to an employment relationship, the [department of correctional services] is unable to provide further details,” Maistry added.

On Tuesday, during his testimony before the state capture commission, Agrizzi revealed details of an attempt by the company in 2007 to bribe senior officials at the department in order to undermine Petersen, who had just been appointed.