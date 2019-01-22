National

Agrizzi reveals how Bosasa lined the pockets of ANC heavyweights

The company paid millions to governing party heavyweights and towards its election campaign

22 January 2019 - 05:10 AMIL UMRAW
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/SUNDAY TIMES
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/SUNDAY TIMES

In a fourth day of riveting testimony, former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi laid bare how the controversial facilities company lined the pockets of ANC heavyweights and state officials in exchange for furthering its business interests with the government.

Bosasa, which has been renamed African Global Operations, has been the beneficiary of multibillion-rand state contracts and is implicated in allegations of widespread corruption.

