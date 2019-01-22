Agrizzi reveals how Bosasa lined the pockets of ANC heavyweights

In a fourth day of riveting testimony, former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi laid bare how the controversial facilities company lined the pockets of ANC heavyweights and state officials in exchange for furthering its business interests with the government.

Bosasa, which has been renamed African Global Operations, has been the beneficiary of multibillion-rand state contracts and is implicated in allegations of widespread corruption.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link to go to the full article: Top ANC politicians ‘on Bosasa payroll’

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.