Bosasa paid for ANC rallies and Mokonyane’s groceries, Agrizzi tells commission

Former Bosasa executive has provided details on how the company allegedly footed the bill for ANC rallies in Gauteng – at the insistence of the environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane.

21 January 2019 - 14:20 Amil Umraw
Nomvula Mokonyane. Picture: THE HERALD
Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi has detailed how the company allegedly footed the bill for ANC rallies in Gauteng, at the insistence of current environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane.

Testifying at the state capture inquiry on Monday‚ Agrizzi said the company paid for a host of ANC events‚ including the Siyanqoba rallies that are held before elections. He alleged the requests were made by Mokonyane through Bosasa’s CEO Gavin Watson.

“There were rallies where we would have to cater for 40‚000 or 50‚ 000 people.… We would get ridiculous requests, saying we would need to cater for supporters — 10,000 at a time‚” Agrizzi said.

He could not recall an exact number‚ but said Bosasa paid for at least a dozen ANC events‚ including catering and cakes.

Sunday Times reported that Agrizzi’s testimony this week would detail how he had been given a list of Christmas groceries to buy for Mokonyane every year since 2002. These included cases of expensive alcohol and packs of meat.

So close was the alleged relationship between Mokonyane and Bosasa that Agrizzi says the minister’s daughter would request a specific car from a rental company‚ and had had a number of crashes.

“Her [Mokonyane’s] daughter would call me up and request specifically an Audi A3 cabriolet.… I called her in one day and sat her down and asked her if I could arrange driver training for her‚” Agrizzi said.

His affidavit also details how the company paid for repairs to Mokonyane’s Roodepoort home. 

“There were numerous requests given through the year [between 2002 and 2003]. These included organising and paying for funerals in respect of deceased family members‚ rental vehicles for two to three months at time for her daughter‚ and numerous catering for rallies on her instruction‚” Agrizzi told the commission.

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Explosive Bosasa testimony to continue as Mpati launches PIC inquiry

All eyes will also be on the Zondo inquiry as former Bosasa executive Agrizzi continues his explosive testimony from last week
Politics
23 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Corruption runs deeper than first thought

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi has told the inquiry that between $4m and R6m was being paid in bribes every month
Opinion
11 hours ago

Inquiry into NPA officials asks Zondo commission for Angelo Agrizzi’s affidavit

News reports suggest advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi were allegedly bribed by facilities management firm Bosasa
National
4 hours ago

