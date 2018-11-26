Bosasa contracts part of Acsa’s irregular expenditure

The Airports Company SA (Acsa) has confirmed that contracts with Bosasa, the company implicated in the R500,000 donation to President Cyril Ramaphosa's ANC presidential campaign, form part of its irregular expenditure of R544m for the 2017/18 financial year.

Acsa has flagged corporate governance as one of the challenges facing the state-owned company, which operates the major airports in the country.

Bosasa, which has been renamed African Global Operations, has been the beneficiary of multibillion-rand contracts with the state and has been implicated in widespread allegations of corruption.

African Global Operations CEO Gavin Watson’s donation of R500,000 to Ramaphosa's ANC presidential election campaign has landed the president in hot water because he gave incorrect information to parliament, saying that the only money received from the company was that paid to his son Andile for services rendered under a contract.

Acsa has notched up cumulative irregular expenditure of R1.1bn. Irregular expenditure is expenditure that has been incurred in a way that is not compliant with legislation, mainly with the Public Finance Management Act.

The auditor-general said information related to three contracts could not be provided for audit purposes.