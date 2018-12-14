Minimum wage act bungle leaves workers exposed to employers dodging new law

A numbering error in the National Minimum Wage Act has bungled a clause that protects workers from employers who intend to circumvent the new law.

According to the law, which kicks in on January 1 , employers are not allowed to pay eligible workers less than R20 an hour.

However, the May 1 2017 "retrospective" implementation of a section that states it is "unfair labour practice for an employer to unilaterally alter wages, hours of work or other conditions of employment in connection with the implementation of the national minimum wage", ended up being cross-referenced to the wrong clause in the act.

This means workers whose benefits or working conditions have been changed unilaterally in reaction to the new minimum wage law will have to wait until parliament fixes the error before they can take action against employers.

Sharome van Schalkwyk, who was the acting chairperson of the labour committee in parliament when the bill was processed, attributed the mistake to "human error".

She said the same had happened with other bills in parliament in the past and it was "not a major train smash".