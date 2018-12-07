National

National minimum wage to come into effect on January 1

‘There are workers still earning R7 and hour and less, and this legislation will make a big difference in their lives,’ President Cyril Ramaphosa says

07 December 2018 - 16:47 Theto Mahlakoana
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that the national minimum wage, which is expected to improve the wages of more than six-million workers currently earning below R20 an hour, will come into effect from January 1. 

The president made the announcement at a proclamation ceremony held with workers on Friday in Kliptown, Johannesburg.

Two weeks ago, Business Day reported that the minimum wage act — which had been in the works since 2015 and was signed by Ramaphosa along with other three other labour bills — would be implemented at the beginning of January. 

Ramaphosa told attendees at the ceremony that the wage regime was a result of a lengthy and difficult process of formulating the legislation that involved “disagreements” and “strike threats”.

He also repeated sentiments that the R20 an hour rate was not the ideal living wage anticipated as “there was a need to create a balance” taking into consideration the employment levels in the country.

He emphasised that the regime was not a “living wage” as expected by some quarters.

“There are workers still earning R7 and hour and less and this legislation will make a big difference in their lives,” he said.

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi pleaded with employers to implement the minimum wage for those qualifying workers earning below the R20 an hour base line, while Business Unity SA CEO Tanya Cohen said the system would stand the country in good stead with ratings agencies.

mahlakoanat@businesslive.co.za

State-sanctioned salary hike for domestic workers now in effect

This is how the new minimum wage for domestic workers will affect your pocket
Money
1 day ago

We need to rethink meaning of national interest with so many sectors at war with each other

Nedlac's failure to forge an agenda is one symptom of a widespread lack of consensus on the way forward, writes Yunus Momoniat
Opinion
4 days ago

Minimum wage will protect workers on bottom rung from exploitation

November 23 2018 will be the historic day President Cyril Ramphosa signed into law a national minimum wage. In the lead-up to the enactment there ...
Opinion
11 days ago

Most read

1.
Fired Necsa board were deliberately defiant, says ...
National
2.
Eskom should consider selling its crown jewels, ...
National
3.
SOEs a major exposure for the PIC
National
4.
Cabinet turns down contentious NHI bill
National / Health

Related Articles

Ramaphosa caves to political pressure in signing new minimum wage bill
National / Labour

Cyril Ramaphosa signs National Minimum Wage Bill into law
National / Labour

National minimum wage bill signing imminent, says presidency
National / Labour

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.