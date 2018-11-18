POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: All eyes on Pravin Gordhan as he takes centre stage at state-capture inquiry

Ramaphosa will be addressing the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Thursday on eradicating poverty, unemployment and inequality. A multidisciplinary team from parliament is set to hold public hearings in Ekurhuleni, Tshwane and the West Rand this week to get the citizens’ perspective on service delivery in their areas. The programme is set to culminate in Ramaphosa’s address before the NCOP on Thursday.

The SA Federation of Trade Unions national executive committee is expected to meet this week. The federation, which launched on an “apolitical” ticket, will discuss the formation of the Socialist Revolutionary Workers’ Party by its largest affiliate, the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa). Numsa’s party is set to discuss whether to contest the 2019 elections at its December congress.

On Thursday, Deputy President David Mabuza is expected to answer questions in the National Assembly, after speculation that he was in Russia receiving medical attention.

On Wednesday, parliament’s portfolio committee on public service and administration will be briefed on the progress related to implementing legislation banning public servants from doing business with the state.

Also on Wednesday, Eskom briefs the portfolio committee on public enterprises on its annual report and financial statements.

The standing committee on finance will hear a response from the Treasury to aspects of the committee’s Financial Sector Transformation Report.

Gupta ally Mzwanele Manyi returns to the state-capture commission on Friday, where he is expected to be cross-examined by evidence leaders. He attempted to poke holes in evidence by government spokesperson Phumla Williams in his first appearance last week.

Manyi has been a staunch supporter of Zuma and a known Gupta associate and defender. In 2017, he bought the Guptas’ media assets, The New Age newspaper and TV channel ANN7.

Williams testified earlier that Manyi had changed the entire bid adjudication committee she used to chair. She said regulations were changed under Manyi so that tenders adjudicated by the committee would have to be finalised by him.

Manyi admitted on Wednesday to changing the bid-adjudication committee, as Williams had testified, but said it was not done with an agenda. He said he did so to undo corruption he had discovered at the Government Communication and Information System, which he described as a “mini-VBS”.

