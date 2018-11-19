National

We became more aware of state capture in 2015, says Pravin Gordhan

Gordhan said even during the four-day period in which Des Van Rooyen was finance minister, state capture intentions were evident

19 November 2018 - 14:20 Genevieve Quintal
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: REUTERS
The realisation that state capture was under way, and not just incidents of corruption, came in 2015, public enterprise minister Pravin Gordhan said on Monday.

Gordhan, who was testifying at the state capture inquiry, said questions were raised in late 2014, but mainly in 2015 they became clearer and then  “connecting the dots came’’.

He said when the boards at state-owned enterprises were being changed in 2010, after then public enterprise minister Barbara Hogan was removed, the extent of the problem still was not clear.

‘‘It looked like an ordinary set of events and then it still wasn't clear until more of these changes were being made, but the picture was still hazy and then the kind of events that took place at treasury in late 2015, the way the nuclear matter was dealt with suggested there was more to it. There’s a wider set of intentions and scheme that underpins it in someway,” he said.

Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene was removed in December 2015, which saw the rand and the economy tank.

Nene was replaced, for four days, by little known back-bencher Des van Rooyen. After an outcry, Van Rooyen was removed and replaced by Gordhan. 

Gordhan said even during the four-day period in which Van Rooyen was finance minister, state capture intentions were there.

Documents prepared around the country's economic outlook were distributed by Van Rooyen's advisers, who were said to be linked to the Gupta family. 

‘‘Clearly the intentions were there,’’ Gordhan said.

He said in 2016 the picture became clearer, and then came the leaked Gupta e-mails which ‘‘made it more clear’’.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

Tom Moyane wants to apply to cross-examine Pravin Gordhan

Gordhan served as finance minister twice and during his second stint as finance minister, he butted heads with the axed Sars commissioner
National
3 hours ago

Zondo calls for proof that former A-G leaked Gordhan testimony

A Sunday newspaper published an article alleging that Terrence Nombembe leaked Gordhan’s statement because ‘“he was close to the minister’
National
2 days ago

I was fired for differing with Zuma on SOEs, says Hogan

Jacob Zuma wanted Barbara Hogan to be redeployed as ambassador to Finland after replacing her as public enterprises minister with Malusi Gigaba
National
6 days ago

