Zuma would end ANC NEC meetings with his own views, Ngoako Ramatlhodi says

Ramatlhodi said when the NEC started raising concerns around the Gupta family, Zuma said they were his friends and had helped his sons Duduzane and Edward. Duduzane Zuma is a business associate of the Guptas and was a director of many of their companies.

He said Zuma would not budge on the Guptas during these meetings.

For the first time on the record, Ramatlhodi said that Zuma would close NEC meetings with his own views, not that of the collective, and those were the decisions that would be carried forward.

This is how he neutralised the debate on the Guptas.

Ramatlhodi said that time in the ANC could be characterised as a “season of madness”.

An example was when the ANC decided to take “collective responsibility” for the mistakes Zuma had made.

"In my view, [Zuma] had too much power in the NEC."

This painted a different picture from the one former ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe tried to portray in his evidence to the commission on Tuesday.

Ramatlhodi said factions within the party were enhanced under Zuma, and a particular faction — led by the former president himself — ran the show.

Ramatlhodi said if the Zuma-led faction could not impose decisions on the NEC, then Zuma himself would do it.

“There was paralysis in the NEC. The balance of power in the NEC was in his favour,” he said.

After deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo asked Ramatlhodi why it had taken the ANC so long to take action against Zuma, he replied that it took the 2018 Nasrec conference to change the balance of power in the party.

Zuma was forced to resign as president of the country in February, after the ANC, under the leadership of Cyril Ramaphosa, finally took the decision to recall him.

