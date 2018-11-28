Jacob Zuma had hand in Guptas’ Waterkloof landing, Ngoako Ramatlhodi testifies

Former mineral resources minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi has placed former president Jacob Zuma at the centre of the Gupta Waterkloof landing scandal, during his testimony to the state capture inquiry on Wednesday.

Ramatlhodi told deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, who is leading the inquiry, that his impression was that Zuma had authorised the landing.

In 2013, a private jet carrying guests for the lavish Gupta wedding in Sun City, landed at the Waterkloof Airforce Base.

"What happens at the air force base [Waterkloof], only heads of state land there. But on this occasion this plane from India just landed there and there were preparations, cause even traffic cops were escorting those buses to the North West," Ramatlhodi said.