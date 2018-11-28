Solly Msimanga tries again to suspend Tshwane city manager

The EFF and the ANC, who have since made an about-turn, did not support Mosola’s suspension when the investigation was approved. Any decision to issue him with a notice of intention to suspend him would need the support of one of the two parties, as Tshwane is governed by a minority coalition government.

Msimanga, who is also the DA's Gauteng premier candidate for the 2019 national elections, has asked for the party's intervention in the matter.

He said on Wednesday in Pretoria that he would push for Mosola’s suspension during a council meeting on Thursday, based on new grounds that he described as “acts which I believe rise to the level of misconduct”.

He said he had reasonable cause to believe that Mosola contravened the code of conduct for municipal staff members, which needed to be brought to the council’s attention.

Msimanga accused Mosola of failing to perform the functions of his office in good faith, diligently, honestly and in a transparent manner, as well as of not acting in the best interests of the municipality.

Msimanga alleged further that Mosola had not acted impartially and not treated all people, including staff members, equally without favour or prejudice, and that he had used his position and privileges for private purposes or personal gain.

He said Mosola had failed to comply with the legal obligations relating to the employment relationship, that he had prejudiced his office and had committed a statutory offence. Msimanga also said Mosola had made a concerted effort to bring the city into disrepute, and also agitated to have a number of senior managers in the city suspended.

“It is alleged that this has been because these managers have refused ‘play ball’ in relation to GladAfrica. He has also used the city’s resources improperly more than once, including to hold press conferences to defame council and myself,” Msimanga said.

He said the city council, in an effort to bring back stability and focus on service delivery, must apply its mind to the request and give effect to the intention to suspend Mosola if “we are to get Tshwane back on track.”

Meanwhile South African Municipal Workers Union regional secretary Mpho Tladinyane said in a statement that Tshwane’s administration was “on the brink of collapse due to senior managers and ordinary workers aligning themselves with two factions:[the] executive mayor's faction and city manager's faction”.

The union called on both Msimanga and Mosola to “consider doing the right thing and save the city from collapsing”.

