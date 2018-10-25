Tshwane ANC tables urgent motion to have city manager Moeketsi Mosola suspended

The ANC in Tshwane has tabled an urgent motion in council to suspend city manager Moeketsi Mosola with immediate effect, while he is in the labour court in Johannesburg to interdict the tabling of an interim investigation report relating to procurement irregularities.

The ANC’s motion, which according to council rules had to be tabled two hours ahead of the council meeting that started at 10am on Thursday, marked a decisive move away from its stance in the September council meeting, where only the DA and its coalition partners supported suspending Mosola pending the outcome of an investigation.

Mosola filed an urgent application with the labour court in Johannesburg on Wednesday, asking the court to interdict both an investigation and any form of a report from being tabled in council when it heard the matter on Thursday.

The investigation into Mosola was in relation to a tender granted to engineering consultants GladAfrica, which would have managed the city’s infrastructure budget, estimated to be about R12bn over a three-year period, through a project management unit (PMU).

The investigation was approved by council in September, but Mosola was not suspended pending its outcome, despite a warning by mayor Solly Msimanga in a confidential report that his presence would be detrimental to the stability of the municipality.

The actual contract with GladAfrica was open-ended and did not include a maximum amount of how much its work would cost the city.

The motion, signed by ANC Tshwane leader Kgosi Maepa, now says that the party believes there was reasonable cause to believe that an act of misconduct had been committed by the city manager pertaining to a contract with GladAfrica.

The ANC also asked that the council authorise Msimanga to write to Mosola with reasons for his suspension, which included, as the mayor said in September, that Mosola’s presence in the workplace might be detrimental to the stability of the municipality.

If the speaker of the municipality allows the ANC’s urgent motion, it is likely, given the similar issues the coalition had raised in September, that the DA and its coalition partners will support it.

