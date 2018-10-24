Tshwane city manager heads to labour court over tender probe

Tshwane city manager Moeketsi Mosola has filed an urgent application with the Labour Court in Johannesburg in a bid to interdict a probe and an interim report into procurement irregularities allegedly involving him.

The investigation into Mosola was in relation to a tender granted to engineering consultants GladAfrica, which would have managed the city’s infrastructure budget, estimated to be about R12bn over a three-year period, through a project management unit (PMU).

The investigation was approved by council in September, but Mosola was not suspended pending its outcome, despite a warning by mayor Solly Msimanga in a confidential report that his presence would be detrimental to the stability of the municipality.

The actual contract with GladAfrica was open-ended and did not include a maximum amount of how much their work would cost the city.

In a notice of motion, Mosola asked that the court hear the urgent application on Thursday — the same day a council committee was expected to discuss the interim report.

It is understood that the report was given to Msimanga last week.

Mosola has asked the court to interdict the investigation and the report, be it in draft, interim or final form. This was pending the second part of his application, which was for the resolution taken by council in September to be declared unlawful.