Finance committee welcomes axing of Tom Moyane by Ramaphosa

The president was forced to act in view of what had occurred at Sars over the past four years, and Moyane’s failure to present his side of the story

02 November 2018 - 12:49 Linda Ensor
Yunus Carrim. Picture: GCIS
Yunus Carrim. Picture: GCIS

Parliament’s finance committee has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to axe suspended commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (Sars), Tom Moyane.

Committee chair Yunus Carrim said at a meeting on Friday that Ramaphosa had no choice but to fire Moyane, given the final recommendation of the Sars commission of inquiry’s head, retired judge Robert Nugent, that he do so.

Carrim said Ramaphosa was forced to act in view of what had emerged during the inquiry about what had occurred at Sars over the past four years, and Moyane’s failure to present his side of the story to the commission.

The finance committee held several engagements with Moyane on the way he dealt with the former senior executive Jonas Makwakwa, who is alleged to have engaged in suspicious financial transactions of more than R1m, which were identified by the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC).

Carrim said there was something “fundamentally wrong” in the way Sars dealt with the Makwakwa matter.

Ramaphosa said Moyane’s refusal to contribute to the work of the Nugent inquiry had counted against the former tax boss in arriving at his decision.

“Of further, and in many ways, greater concern is your refusal to meaningfully participate in the Sars commission in order to assist with identifying the root causes of the [systemic] failures at Sars,” Ramaphosa said in a statement from the presidency on Thursday.

He added that the interim report made it clear that the best course of action would be the termination of Moyane’s services. Acting Sars commissioner Mark Kingon will remain in the role until the president fills the post.

Murderers treated better than I was, says Tom Moyane

The suspended Sars boss lashes ‘biased and unfair’ Nugent as lawyers deliver ultimatum to Cyril Ramaphosa
2 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Tom Moyane is on the ropes as his battle with Cyril Ramaphosa rages on

If the president has not concluded by now that Moyane is dragging him further and further down a rabbit hole in a bid to play for time, he has not ...
1 day ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s positive sentiment in stark contrast with situation on the ground

Unhappiness over the cost of living, high levels of corruption and the lack of consequences from  Zuma’s reign still need to be addressed, writes ...
2 days ago

Sars paid lawyers R120,000 to read a book for Moyane

Exorbitant fees come under the spotlight at commission of inquiry as Luther Lebelo testifies
10 days ago

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Tom Moyane continues to lament his treatment

Michael Jordaan says the IT costs of running a bank are a fraction of what they used to be, and it is ‘objectively impossible for VBS to achieve the ...
2 days ago

