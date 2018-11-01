National

EXCLUSIVE: Cyril Ramaphosa fires embattled Sars boss Tom Moyane

The president has accepted the recommendation of the Sars commission of inquiry's chair, retired judge Robert Nugent, to axe Moyane

01 November 2018 - 17:49 Natasha Marrian
President Cyril Ramaphosa has fired SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane.

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko confirmed Ramaphosa's decision to Business Day on Thursday. 

He accepted the recommendation of the Sars commission of inquiry's chair, retired judge Robert Nugent, to axe Moyane, and served him with a notice of termination of employment on Thursday.

Moyane was suspended in March after a string of controversies around his running of Sars, including a R50bn hole in revenue collection in 2017 and a decline in taxpayer compliance under his watch.

Stabilising Sars has been flagged as a key priority by the Treasury.

Nugent recommended that in order to stabilise the institution, Ramaphosa should fire Moyane and replace him with a permanent commissioner.

marriann@businesslive.co.za

Robert Nugent portrayed Tom Moyane as 'devil incarnate'

Moyane's lawyers say Nugent's recommendation that Cyril Ramaphosa axe Moyane is 'a thinly veiled attempt to campaign for the permanent appointment of ...
National
2 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Tom Moyane is on the ropes as his battle with Cyril Ramaphosa rages on

If the president has not concluded by now that Moyane is dragging him further and further down a rabbit hole in a bid to play for time, he has not ...
National
5 hours ago

Murderers treated better than I was, says Tom Moyane

The suspended Sars boss lashes 'biased and unfair' Nugent as lawyers deliver ultimatum to Cyril Ramaphosa
National
1 day ago

