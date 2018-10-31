National

Nugent inquiry

Tom Moyane: I am not the devil incarnate

The suspended Sars boss lashes ‘biased and unfair’ judge heading the commission of inquiry into the tax agency

31 October 2018 - 05:10 KARYN MAUGHAN
Tom Moyane. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Tom Moyane. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Suspended SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane attacked the judge heading a commission of inquiry into the tax agency during his reign as irrational and biased, saying murderers and serial rapists would get better treatment.

Moyane has described himself as the best Sars commissioner in the democratic era and has rejected accusations that his mismanagement at the tax agency was partly responsible for revenue shortfalls that contributed to the country being hit with a VAT increase this year. He told President Cyril Ramaphosa that retired judge Robert Nugent was irrational and unfair in his recommendation that he be fired immediately.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link  to go to the full article:  Murderers treated better than I was, says Tom Moyane

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.

Tom Moyane meets Cyril Ramaphosa’s deadline on axing

The suspended Sars commissioner had until last Friday to argue why the president should not heed Judge Robert Nugent’s recommendation to fire him
National
22 hours ago

The consultants in Moyane’s pocket

A phalanx of consultancies, auditors and law firms seem to have assisted Tom Moyane in gutting the revenue service during his devastating reign
Features
6 days ago

Sars paid lawyers R120,000 to read a book for Moyane

Exorbitant fees come under the spotlight at commission of inquiry as Luther Lebelo testifies
National
8 days ago

Gartner: R200m Sars contract was pointless

IT consultancy tells Nugent commission of inquiry that it did not know contract was illegal
National
7 days ago

TOM EATON: Tell the unteachable they are untouchable and they become our bosses

The conceptual performance of Sars chief of digital and IT Makhekhe-Mokhuane is merely part of an apparently endless procession of millionaire ...
Opinion
8 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Murderers treated better than I was, says Tom ...
National
2.
Tom Moyane: I am not the devil incarnate
National
3.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s positive sentiment in ...
National
4.
Gigaba lied about Fireblade deal, Oppenheimers ...
National

Related Articles

Robert Nugent portrayed Tom Moyane as ‘devil incarnate’
National

Tom Moyane meets Cyril Ramaphosa’s deadline on axing
National

The top 10 stories to watch in SA this week
National

NATASHA MARRIAN: Jonas Makwakwa must also answer for Sars fiasco
Opinion / Columnists

Corruption Watch wants Nugent to tackle Hogan Lovells
National

Gartner: R200m Sars contract was pointless
National

Sars paid lawyers R120,000 to read a book for Moyane
National

EDITORIAL: Time to heed Makwetu call for strictness on consultancy
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.