Tom Moyane: I am not the devil incarnate

Suspended SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane attacked the judge heading a commission of inquiry into the tax agency during his reign as irrational and biased, saying murderers and serial rapists would get better treatment.

Moyane has described himself as the best Sars commissioner in the democratic era and has rejected accusations that his mismanagement at the tax agency was partly responsible for revenue shortfalls that contributed to the country being hit with a VAT increase this year. He told President Cyril Ramaphosa that retired judge Robert Nugent was irrational and unfair in his recommendation that he be fired immediately.

