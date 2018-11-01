National

Another blow for Malusi Gigaba after bid to appeal in top court fails

Fireblade took Gigaba to court in 2016 after he rejected its application to operate a luxury international terminal at OR Tambo airport

01 November 2018 - 17:40 Genevieve Quintal
Malusi Gigaba. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Malusi Gigaba. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

The Constitutional Court has dismissed home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba's final attempt to appeal against a high court judgment that found he had lied under oath in his legal battle with the Oppenheimer family.

On Monday, the apex court dismissed Gigaba's application for leave to appeal, saying it ‘‘bears no prospects of success’’.

This is the fifth blow Gigaba suffered in the courts in relation to this matter.

The judgment was handed down two days before public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found that the minister had violated the constitution and the executive ethics code by lying in court.

Mkhwebane investigated a complaint laid by DA parliamentary chief whip John Steenhuisen after the high court in Pretoria found in December 2017 that Gigaba had told “untruths” under oath in the matter between him (in his capacity as home affairs minister) and the Oppenheimers’ Fireblade Aviation, in a legal battle about operating a private terminal at OR Tambo International Airport.

Mkhwebane said Steenhuisen’s allegation was substantiated and gave Gigaba an opportunity to respond, but he failed to do so.

She has directed President Cyril Ramaphosa to take appropriate disciplinary action against Gigaba for violating the constitution, the ethics code and parliament’s own code of ethics.

She did not say what the appropriate action should be.

There are indications that Gigaba will take the public protector's report on review. 

Fireblade took Gigaba to court in 2016 after he rejected its application to operate a luxury international terminal at OR Tambo International Airport.

The Oppenheimers accused Gigaba of reversing his approval under pressure from the Gupta family, exerted through the former chair of Denel, Daniel Mantsha.

Fireblade leases the terminal land from Denel.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

Gigaba lied about Fireblade deal, Oppenheimers tell MPs

Oppenheimers ‘astounded’ when Gigaba later changed his mind, denying he had ever approved the private terminal at OR Tambo International
National
1 day ago

Malusi Gigaba violated the constitution and ethics codes, protector finds

By telling ‘untruths’ in court, Gigaba has contravened several ethics codes and the president will now have to take action
National
1 day ago

Cyril Ramaphosa has 14 days to take action against ‘lying’ Gigaba

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane finds that the embattled home affairs minister violated the constitution and the executive ethics code
National
14 hours ago

Parliament meeting with Oppenheimers descends into chaos

The BLF tried to manhandle Nicky Oppenheimer over the Firebrand Aviation terminal at OR Tambo debacle, which includes Malusi Gigaba
National
2 days ago

‘Intolerable’ that Gigaba and Dlamini are government ministers, Mmusi Maimane says

Both ministers have been found to have lied under oath and the DA leader says he has written to the president, asking him to fire the two within a ...
National
1 month ago

Gigaba on ruling that he lied under oath: ‘We will tirelessly answer all questions’

The minister told a pre-budget briefing he stood by his testimony in the Fireblade case, after a High Court ruling that prompted a DA motion to ...
Economy
8 months ago

Oppenheimers win airport battle against Guptas

Judge finds against Gigaba’s about-face after Fireblade says Guptas attempted to hijack project
Companies
1 year ago

