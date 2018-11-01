Cyril Ramaphosa has 14 days to take action against ‘lying’ Gigaba

Malusi Gigaba’s future hangs in the balance after the public protector found that the embattled home affairs minister had violated the constitution and the executive ethics code by lying

in court.

Pressure is mounting on President Cyril Ramaphosa to axe Gigaba, after advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane instructed him to take "appropriate disciplinary action" against the minister for also violating parliament’s code of ethics.

Mkhwebane’s findings are binding until they have been reviewed and set aside by a court. Asked on Wednesday what appropriate action would entail, the public protector said she could not prescribe to the president.

She started the investigation after a complaint by DA parliamentary chief whip John Steenhuisen, a sequel to the high court in Pretoria finding in December 2017 that Gigaba had told "untruths" under oath.

This was related to a dispute between Gigaba, in his capacity as home affairs minister, and the Oppenheimer family’s Fireblade Aviation over SA’s richest family’s plan to run a private terminal at OR Tambo International Airport. The Oppenheimers said Gigaba had given permission for the terminal early in 2016, only to retract the decision days later.

Gigaba denied approving the terminal at all.

Mkhwebane herself has had run-ins with the courts, with the Pretoria high court ruling in February that she was not impartial and did not understand her job or the law. This related to her report, which was set aside, that Absa pay R1.125bn for Bankorp’s apartheid-era loan from the Reserve Bank.

Gigaba has also been under investigation for his role in granting citizenship to some members of the Gupta family, who are at the centre of state-capture allegations during Zuma’s presidency.

He may be called to testify at the Zondo commission, as he was public enterprises minister in charge of entities such as Eskom, Denel and Transnet when the Guptas allegedly benefited from billions in kickbacks and inflated contracts.