Gigaba lied about Fireblade deal, Oppenheimers tell MPs

On Tuesday, the Oppenheimers insisted they obtained all the necessary approvals to operate a private terminal at OR Tambo International Airport and dismissed claims they had bribed senior government officials ahead of the deal being finalised.

The Oppenheimers were summoned to appear before parliament’s home affairs portfolio committee to explain how their firm, Fireblade Aviation, came to operate a private terminal at OR Tambo airport without an official agreement granting them permission to do so.

Their appearance before the parliamentary committee got off to a rowdy start when members of Black First Land First (BLF) — an organisation that describes itself as a black consciousness, pan-Africanist and revolutionary socialist political party — led by Andile Mngxitama attempted to manhandle billionaire business person Nicky Oppenheimer and his son, Jonathan.

"Shut down Fireblade … the Oppenheimers are a criminal family … they buy the ANC, now they want to buy this parliament," Mngxitama shouted.

The BLF then proceeded to lay charges of fraud, bribery and corruption against Nicky and Jonathan Oppenheimer, arguing that they had "illegally acquired an international airport terminal inside the OR Tambo International Airport".

Responding to questions from MPs, Nicky Oppenheimer said home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba had lied to parliament when he stated he had not approved the family’s private terminal in early 2016.