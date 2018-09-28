‘Intolerable’ that Gigaba and Dlamini are government ministers, Mmusi Maimane says

Home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba and minister in the presidency for women Bathabile Dlamini — the former minister of social development — should be immediately dismissed from the cabinet, DA leader Mmusi Maimane said on Friday.

Both ministers have been found to have lied under oath.

Maimane said at a media briefing on Friday that he had written to Ramaphosa asking him to fire Gigaba and Dlamini before October 5.

“Should he fail to do so, we will approach the courts to seek an order to compel him to act to uphold the honour of high executive honour and remove these two perjurers from his cabinet,” Maimane said.

He said it was “irrational” for these ministers to continue to be members of cabinet in the light of findings of two courts against them.

“It is truly an exceptional circumstance to have two members of the executive [who were] found to have lied under oath in court cases relating to their work in government. This is intolerable and both these ministers should be dismissed from cabinet,” Maimane said.

He said that Ramaphosa had pledged to deal with corruption and the lack of respect for the law, and “now was the time for him to show whether he really means in deed what he has said”.

DA social development spokesperson Bridget Masango said whether or not Ramaphosa fires Dlamini, the DA will lay criminal charges against her for committing perjury by lying under oath to the Constitutional Court.

The court was scathing about Dlamini’s role in the social grants payment crisis and ordered that she pay 20% of the legal costs. The court found that her conduct was reckless and grossly negligent and that she had misled the court.

A complaint will also be laid with Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane against Dlamini in terms of the Executive Members' Ethics Act, Masango said.

Maimaine said Gigaba was directly implicated in bypassing the law to ensure that the Guptas were given citizenship when they were not entitled to it.

In February, in the matter of Fireblade Aviation versus the minister of home affairs, judge Neil Tuchten found in the North Gauteng High Court that when he was still home affairs minister, he “deliberately told untruths under oath” and that “he committed a breach of the constitution so serious that I could characterise it as a violation.”

The DA has already laid a formal complaint against Gigaba with Mkhwebane but it seemed that she was “dragging her feet”, Maimane said. The DA would follow this up with perjury charges against him.

ensorl@businesslive.co.za