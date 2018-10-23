National

Siyabonga Gama files urgent court application to overturn Transnet axing

The Transnet CEO wants his firing declared unlawful, but the board is sticking with its decision

23 October 2018 - 14:44 Genevieve Quintal
Siyabonga Gama. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
Siyabonga Gama. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA

Siyabonga Gama has filed an urgent application in the labour court in Johannesburg in a bid to have his axing as Transnet CEO declared unlawful.

Transnet director Edward Kieswetter confirmed to Business Day that the board had received Gama’s court papers. ‘‘We received court papers late last night and ... our senior counsel are busy preparing a response.’’  

When asked if Gama had reported for work on Tuesday, Kieswetter said to his ‘‘best knowledge’’ he had not. This is despite Gama writing to Transnet board chair Popo Molefe, following his axing, stating that he would continue to report for work and demanded that the termination of his contract be rescinded.

Gama was served with a termination of contract letter on Sunday. His contract was terminated with six months notice, however, his last day at the office was Monday.

His axing comes after investigations found that he, former CEO Brian Molefe, and Gupta associates may have acted unlawfully in relation to the purchase of 1,064 locomotives for R54bn.

Kieswetter said the board stuck with its position that it had acted within its mandate when it removed Gama from his position and that it did not contradict last week’s labour court judgment. In that judgment, Gama approached the court in a bid to interdict Transnet from terminating his contract, but the application was stayed and it was ordered that the matter go to arbitration.

However, the Transnet board said it was not obligated to go to arbitration. Kieswetter said the board had followed proper processes and had given Gama an opportunity to make representations on why his contract should not be terminated, which he did not do. 

QuintalG@businesslive.co.za

Court orders Transnet CEO termination be referred to arbitration

The judge ordered the stay of Siyabonga Gama’s application, pending the outcome of arbitration, as set out in his employment contract 
National
4 days ago

Siyabonga Gama heads to court to stop Transnet axing him

Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama says board's call for him to show why his contract should not be terminated is a breach of the contract of employment
National
8 days ago

Transnet CEO will know on Friday if he can keep his R7.6m job

Siyabonga Gama approached the Labour Court last week after the board served him with a notice to terminate his contract
National
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Plans to re-register teachers hit union ...
National / Education
2.
No VAT on chickens and books the response to ...
Economy
3.
Siyabonga Gama files urgent court application to ...
National
4.
Nursing malpractice claims at private hospitals ...
National / Health

Related Articles

Lawyers: Gama will be trespassing if he reports for work
National

Axed Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama reports for work
National

Battle rages behind the firing of Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.