Natasha Marrian Political editor: Business Day
National

Sars faces R1bn repair bill to avoid collapse of IT infrastructure

Halting of tax agency’s IT modernisation programme by Moyane could now cost R1bn to fix

16 October 2018 - 05:08 NATASHA MARRIAN
Picture: ISTOCK
It would cost about R1bn to fix the SA Revenue Service’s (SARS’s) IT infrastructure after its modernisation programme was abruptly halted in 2014 when suspended commissioner Tom Moyane took over, with huge challenges looming including the potential "crash" of the vaunted e-filing system.

The halting of the modernisation programme at SARS and the appointment of international technology consultancy group Gartner to conduct a diagnostic on its IT systems was blamed by senior executives in Pretoria on Monday for the "virtual collapse" of the digital infrastructure at the tax agency.

Collapse of Sars’s digital platform is ‘imminent’‚ after Moyane’s interference

Andre Rabie says Sars is ‘far behind’ in updating its digital infrastructure after Tom Moyane implemented his new operating model‚ which overhauled ...
National
15 hours ago

Nugent urges court to dismiss Tom Moyane’s challenge

The suspended Sars commissioner seeks to challenge the legality of the Nugent commission into governance and tax administration
National
1 day ago

WATCH: The tax ombud on the big increase in queries

Office of the tax ombud CEO Eric Mkhawane talks to Business Day TV
National
19 hours ago

