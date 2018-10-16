Sars faces R1bn repair bill to avoid collapse of IT infrastructure

It would cost about R1bn to fix the SA Revenue Service’s (SARS’s) IT infrastructure after its modernisation programme was abruptly halted in 2014 when suspended commissioner Tom Moyane took over, with huge challenges looming including the potential "crash" of the vaunted e-filing system.

The halting of the modernisation programme at SARS and the appointment of international technology consultancy group Gartner to conduct a diagnostic on its IT systems was blamed by senior executives in Pretoria on Monday for the "virtual collapse" of the digital infrastructure at the tax agency.

