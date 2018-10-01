Tom Moyane says he was the most successful SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner in democratic history – and argues that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s treatment of him amounts to a violation of the constitution‚ and Ramaphosa’s oath of office.

“By any lawful measure or standard, my tenure at Sars was the most successful in the democratic era. For example, I was the first and only commissioner of Sars in the history of the institution to reach the psychologically important revenue milestone of R1-trillion and to break that hitherto elusive barrier three times in a row,” Moyane said in a 700-page application filed at the Constitutional Court on Monday.

He has also revealed that Sars commission chairperson Judge Robert Nugent wrote to his lawyers in September‚ and told them that he intended to “recommend to the president‚ by the end of September 2018‚ that ‘in the interest of Sars and the country‚ (commissioner Moyane) should immediately be removed from office and be replaced by another person as commissioner’.”

In the application‚ Moyane challenged the fairness and legality of both the Nugent inquiry‚ and the inquiry into the misconduct charges against him by advocate Azhar Bham.

He also took aim at public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan‚ who he said targeted him out of “either envy or downright jealousy” and the mistaken belief that he was behind the Sars “rogue unit” claims made against him.

Moyane also handed over an audio recording of Gordhan calling him “cheeky” and claiming that he (Moyane) believed he was God. He maintains that Gordhan despises him and is therefore conflicted and should not have been the person to make the case for his dismissal.

“The latter reference carries racist and condescending undertones as outspoken or assertive black people are usually referred to by other races as ‘cheeky k****rs’ or such other insulting terms.

"For a grown man like myself to be referred to as ‘cheeky’ by another person in the same age group as I am (I am 65 and Gordon is 69) was particularly hurtful‚ demeaning and an affront to my human dignity and self-worth‚” Moyane stated in court documents.

He added that Gordhan accused him of “being connected to the leadership of the Hawks and the NPA” and needing to “grow up” - comments he found to be disrespectful.