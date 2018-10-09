BREAKING NEWS: Cyril Ramaphosa will soon announce his decision on Nhlanhla Nene

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been engaging with finance minister Nhlanhla Nene following his testimony at the state capture inquiry and is expected to make an announcement on the matter shortly, his spokesperson, Khusela Diko, said on Tuesday.

She said there had been ongoing engagements between the two and that Nene had briefed him on the details around his testimony.

“[Ramaphosa] is concerned about the uncertainty this matter has created in the financial markets and he reaffirmed his commitment to the project of economic stability and economic recovery.

“He said on the basis of that he is applying his mind to the issues that minister Nene has raised with him. But he wants to make an announcement on the matter shortly,” Diko said.

On Monday, Business Day reported that Nene had asked Ramaphosa to relieve him of his duties following public pressure over his testimony at the state capture inquiry, at which he admitted to meeting the Gupta family on numerous occasions and at their private Saxonwold home.

The request came after some political parties rejected his apology for the previously undisclosed meetings with the family when he served as deputy minister and minister of finance, respectively.

Bloomberg reported earlier on Tuesday that former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas declined an offer from Ramaphosa to replace Nene.

