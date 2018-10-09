National

BREAKING NEWS: Cyril Ramaphosa will soon announce his decision on Nhlanhla Nene

After speaking to the finance minister, the president is applying his mind about Nene's future, Ramaphosa's spokesperson says

09 October 2018 - 13:09 Genevieve Quintal
Nhlanhla Nene is sworn in as minister of finance in Cape Town, February 27 2018. Picture: REUTERS
Nhlanhla Nene is sworn in as minister of finance in Cape Town, February 27 2018. Picture: REUTERS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been engaging with finance minister Nhlanhla Nene following his testimony at the state capture inquiry and is expected to make an announcement on the matter shortly, his spokesperson, Khusela Diko, said on Tuesday.

She said there had been ongoing engagements between the two and that Nene had briefed him on the details around his testimony.

“[Ramaphosa] is concerned about the uncertainty this matter has created in the financial markets and he reaffirmed his commitment to the project of economic stability and economic recovery.

“He said on the basis of that he is applying his mind to the issues that minister Nene has raised with him. But he wants to make an announcement on the matter shortly,” Diko said.

On Monday, Business Day reported that Nene had asked Ramaphosa to relieve him of his duties following public pressure over his testimony at the state capture inquiry, at which he admitted to meeting the Gupta family on numerous occasions and at their private Saxonwold home.

The request came after some political parties rejected his apology for the previously undisclosed meetings with the family when he served as deputy minister and minister of finance, respectively.

Bloomberg reported earlier on Tuesday that former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas declined an offer from Ramaphosa to replace Nene. 

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

PETER BRUCE: Nhlanhla Nene steadfast in courage, but there is a little unfinished business

For all that Minister Nene, thank you, thank you, thank you. But there’s just this one thing: the Guptas
Opinion
5 days ago

ANTHONY BUTLER: The Treasury has always been embattled, its ministers always horse traders

Zuma and the Guptas climbed the dung heap of corruption, but the dung pile predates his presidency and will endure long after it
Opinion
4 days ago

Millennials must step up to the podium in the national debate

Young professionals need to ensure that their generation is represented on the boards of companies
Opinion
5 days ago

SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: It’s all about corruption

There are more, and sharper, increases on the way — and more tax increases — to pay for the rampant corruption of your government
Opinion
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Government has failed on land reform‚ says ...
National
2.
BREAKING NEWS: Cyril Ramaphosa will soon announce ...
National
3.
Ashu Chawla will testify in Gupta naturalisation ...
National
4.
Cyril Ramaphosa ducks question on Nhlanhla Nene, ...
National

Related Articles

Five top writers on Nhlanhla Nene and the Gupta revelations
National

STUART THEOBALD: In the end Nhlanhla Nene did his job properly
Opinion / Columnists

I beg your forgiveness, Nhlanhla Nene asks of South Africans after Gupta ...
National

Nhlanhla Nene's son was involved in getting PIC deal while Nene was chair, ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.