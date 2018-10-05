National

Nhlanhla Nene's son was involved in getting PIC deal while Nene was chair, report says

The Mail & Guardian and amaBhungane report that Siyabonga Nene asked the PIC to fund part of deal for a firm he ran with Muhammad Amir Mirza to buy a stake in a Mozambique company

05 October 2018 - 10:48 Staff Writer
Nhlanhla Nene. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Nhlanhla Nene. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

In the wake of disclosures this week that finance minister Nhlanhla Nene previously met the controversial Gupta family, a report has found that his son was involved in securing a Public Investment Corporation (PIC) investment while his father was still chair of the corporation.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

The Mail & Guardian and amaBhungane reported on Friday that Siyabonga Nene asked the PIC to fund part of a deal between a company he ran with business partner Muhammad Amir Mirza — Indiafrec Trade and Invest — to acquire 50% of S&S Refinery LDA in Mozambique in 2014.

Later in 2014 a new company owned by Mirza, called Zaid International, was mentioned in the deal, while Siyabonga Nene’s name and Indiafrec fell away.

A referral fee of $1.7m (R18.5m at the time) from the PIC was later paid to Mirza’s company. Zaid International is registered as a United Arab Emirates free-zone company, and those are typically tax free and opaque. 

Nhlanhla Nene told the commission of inquiry into state capture this week that he never acted inappropriately with any PIC investments, and his spokesperson was quoted as saying later that the minister had only become aware of the deal in a “casual father-son discussion”.

A senior ANC leader reportedly told the Mail & Guardian and amaBhungane that Nhlanhla Nene had asked his son to pull out of the deal after he had become aware of it.

The PIC said that it was “disingenuous” to regard the payments as undue, since it was industry practice. It said the fee to Zaid International was appropriate since it had identified Mozambique as a country with good investment prospects.

It took Jacob Zuma less than three minutes to fire Nhlanhla Nene

Nene said Zuma told him about a Brics bank job at the Africa regional centre, and that the matter had been discussed by the ANC top six who agreed he ...
National
1 day ago

PETER BRUCE: Nhlanhla Nene steadfast in courage, but there is a little unfinished business

For all that Minister Nene, thank you, thank you, thank you. But there’s just this one thing: the Guptas
Opinion
1 day ago

Nuclear deal that led to Nene’s sacking would have cost 90% of SA’s budget

The minister refused to back the contract that would have cost R1.45-trillion
National
1 day ago

ANTHONY BUTLER: The Treasury has always been embattled, its ministers always horse traders

Zuma and the Guptas climbed the dung heap of corruption, but the dung pile predates his presidency and will endure long after it
Opinion
7 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
I beg your forgiveness, Nhlanhla Nene asks of ...
National
2.
Tom Moyane wins crucial battle against presidency
National
3.
Sassa boss threatens to disband internal fraud ...
National
4.
Nhlanhla Nene's son was involved in getting PIC ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.