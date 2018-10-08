Five top writers on Nhlanhla Nene and the Gupta revelations

Writing in her Sunday Times column, republished by the Rand Daily Mail, Ranjeni Munusamy revealed how former minister of energy Tina Joemat-Pettersson cried in frustration when finance minister Nhlanhla Nene refused to sign off on the nuclear deal. She wrote:

Former minister of energy Tina Joemat-Pettersson was apparently in quite a state during the Brics summit in Ufa, Russia, in July 2015. When she returned to SA, she tearfully confided to some colleagues how she had to shuttle between then president Jacob Zuma and finance minister Nhlanhla Nene with a letter committing to a nuclear deal.

Zuma insisted that SA produce a document that would demonstrate to Russian President Vladimir Putin that the country was ready to proceed with the nuclear build programme.

Despite Joemat-Pettersson making amendments to the letter, Nene would not sign it as the deal would have long-term financial consequences for SA. It was also in violation of the Public Finance Management Act.

What Nene did not mention in his testimony to the Zondo commission was that Joemat-Pettersson was crying in frustration at his refusal to co-sign the letter. He also underplayed the situation by saying Zuma was “not happy” and “upset” by his unyielding attitude.

Zuma has a penchant for graphic Zulu phraseology, which might not have been appropriate to repeat to a judge.

