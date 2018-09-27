Former Sars official has few answers about its ‘rogue unit’

Former South African Revenue Service (Sars) acting chief officer for human capital Luther Lebelo has battled to answer questions about why the tax agency believed an investigative unit, which became known as the “rogue unit”, was unlawful.

Lebelo, who is seen to be one of suspended Sars commissioner Tom Moyane’s “hitmen”, was asked numerous times by the commission of inquiry, headed by retired judge Robert Nugent, on what basis the unit was considered unlawful.

In 2014, a report by a panel headed by advocate Muzi Sikhakhane found there was prima facie evidence that the unit was unlawful and recommended that it be disbanded. Following this, an advisory committee, headed by retired judge Frank Kroon, was appointed to review the unit.

The committee also found that the unit was illegally established. However, at the time it emerged that the advisory panel had simply rubber-stamped the findings of the Sikhakhane panel, despite the findings being heavily contested by those implicated. On Thursday, Nugent asked Lebelo on what basis Sars said the unit was unlawful and whether, following the Sikhakhane report, the tax agency got a legal opinion on whether those findings were correct.

Evidence leader Carol Steinberg asked Lebelo whether he was aware that there were two legal opinions — those of an internal Sars lawyer and advocate Wim Trengove — which showed that legislation allowed then acting Sars commissioner Ivan Pillay to establish the unit. The Trengove opinion was sought by Moyane and the the internal Sars one by Pillay. Lebelo said he was not aware of this.