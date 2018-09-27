Former Sars official has few answers about its ‘rogue unit’
Luther Lebelo, seen as one of Tom Moyane’s ‘hitmen’, was not part of the decision-making at Sars
Former South African Revenue Service (Sars) acting chief officer for human capital Luther Lebelo has battled to answer questions about why the tax agency believed an investigative unit, which became known as the “rogue unit”, was unlawful.
Lebelo, who is seen to be one of suspended Sars commissioner Tom Moyane’s “hitmen”, was asked numerous times by the commission of inquiry, headed by retired judge Robert Nugent, on what basis the unit was considered unlawful.
In 2014, a report by a panel headed by advocate Muzi Sikhakhane found there was prima facie evidence that the unit was unlawful and recommended that it be disbanded. Following this, an advisory committee, headed by retired judge Frank Kroon, was appointed to review the unit.
The committee also found that the unit was illegally established. However, at the time it emerged that the advisory panel had simply rubber-stamped the findings of the Sikhakhane panel, despite the findings being heavily contested by those implicated. On Thursday, Nugent asked Lebelo on what basis Sars said the unit was unlawful and whether, following the Sikhakhane report, the tax agency got a legal opinion on whether those findings were correct.
Evidence leader Carol Steinberg asked Lebelo whether he was aware that there were two legal opinions — those of an internal Sars lawyer and advocate Wim Trengove — which showed that legislation allowed then acting Sars commissioner Ivan Pillay to establish the unit. The Trengove opinion was sought by Moyane and the the internal Sars one by Pillay. Lebelo said he was not aware of this.
He was also questioned about the way Pillay’s suspension from Sars was handled. Lebelo, again, battled to answers questions on why Pillay was not afforded a hearing before he was suspended, despite advice from senior counsel that he should.
Lebelo said he was not part of that decision-making and said he just received a call the day before Pillay was suspended, telling him it would happen. In July this year, Lebelo, who was also the former spokesperson for Sars, was removed from his top position at the revenue service and moved back to his previous post of executive for employment relations.
He told the commission that he wanted to give his side of the story of what happened between 2014 and now, saying that the decisions taken at the time of the suspensions of Pillay and others linked to the so-called rogue unit were based on the facts in front of him. “Any head of labour relations worth their salt would have made the same decision.”
