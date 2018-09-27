National

New Mining Charter may not make everyone happy, but it is a consensus

The charter addresses issues of ownership as well as percentage BEE shareholding

27 September 2018 - 12:09 Lisa Steyn
Mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: GCIS
Mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: GCIS

The new Mining Charter represents a consensus among stakeholders in the industry, but will not make everyone happy, mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe told the media at a briefing on Thursday morning.

The highlights, as outlined by the minister, include a number of compromises related to the contentious aspect of ownership.

The charter was approved by the cabinet last week and provides some long-awaited policy certainty for potential investors. Separately, the cabinet also approved a plan to withdraw the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Amendment Bill, a move widely welcomed by the mining industry. An earlier draft version of the charter drew strong opposition from various parties and faced legal challenges from mining houses.

The charter, to be gazetted on Thursday, now states that a holder of an existing mining right who has already achieved a minimum 26% black shareholding will be deemed compliant, even if the empowerment partner has since exited. This is for the duration of the mining right, but not the life of mine, Mantashe noted. “The recognition is not applicable upon renewal, and is not transferrable to a new owner in the case of a transfer or sale.” 

A new mining right, however, must have a minimum 30% BEE shareholding.

Pending applications lodged and accepted prior to the new charter coming into effect mining rights holders  will have to increase their minimum empowerment shareholding to 30% within five years.

The 30% must comprise 20% ownership by a BEE entrepreneur, of which 5% must preferably be for women, with a 5% carried interest to employees. Another minimum 5% carried interest must go to host communities but can now also take the form of an equity equivalent benefit.

Mantashe said the carried interest, referred to as a free carried interest in the previous draft of the charter, was not free but carried by the empowering partners and will be financed by the development of the asset over time.

The charter further outlines requirements for junior miners — those with an annual turnover of less than R150m.

Mantashe said the charter is a product of a collective effort to ensure the sector is transformed. “It’s a product we can live with, [even if] it doesn’t make everybody or anybody happy.” 

SteynL@businesslive.co.za

Mining Charter gets the cabinet’s stamp of approval

 The cabinet has resolved to ask parliament to withdraw the long-delayed and problematic bill amending the Mineral & Petroleum Resources Development ...
National
7 days ago

Gwede Mantashe has to keep several balls in the air

The minister and his experienced team must skilfully manage to juggle divergent and competing interests
Companies
9 days ago

Mintails leaves R460m environmental liability

The department of mineral resources will now join a long line of Mintails creditors hoping to recover money
Companies
2 days ago

AngloGold’s new boss weighs asset sales to unlocking value

‘Some streamlining would make sense,’ says CEO Kelvin Dushnisky, but warns there will be no fire sales and no dramatic moves in SA
Companies
19 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Outrage at Ramaphosa claim 'there are no killings ...
National
2.
Cyril Ramaphosa must give evidence at Zondo ...
National
3.
Bathabile Dlamini is personally liable for part ...
National
4.
New Mining Charter may not make everyone happy, ...
National

Related Articles

BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: The slow unravelling of Gwede Mantashe
Politics

EDITORIAL: Chaos on the Wild Coast
Opinion / Editorials

TIM COHEN: How the Zondo commission is becoming a horror show for the ANC
Opinion / Columnists

State eases some of the more controversial provisions in Mining Charter
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.