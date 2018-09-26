AngloGold’s new boss weighs asset sales to unlocking value

The executive will not consider acquisitions until AngloGold is "firing on all cylinders". Dushnisky said a mismatch between the company’s output and market valuation helped attract him to the top job.

AngloGold trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of about 18 times, compared with a peer average of about 27 times, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

"That tells me there are things that can be done to unlock value," said Dushnisky, a Canadian national who was raised on a farm near a small town in rural Manitoba and is in the process of buying a house in SA.

Asked if he would consider moving its primary listing in SA, he said there was no need "to do anything dramatic", noting that the company has plenty of liquidity through its American depositary receipts in the US, where the majority of its shares trade.

AngloGold has sold and closed operations in its home country to stem losses and now operates one underground mine and some surface operations.

Output from AngloGold’s operations in the rest of Africa is expected to expand to more than 50% of the company’s total, buoyed by production ramp-ups at Siguiri mine in Guinea and Kibali in the DRC.

The Obuasi mine in Ghana could become a key operation for the company if its redevelopment comes in on budget by the end of 2019, the CEO said.

"That’s the kind of asset which will be an engine of growth for this company," said Dushnisky, who visited the project last week and met government officials.

His responsibilities at the world’s largest gold miner included dealing with host governments and communities and overseeing Barrick’s own streamlining as it shed noncore assets and focused on cutting costs and improving free cash flow.

While aware of the negotiations that led to this week’s announcement that Barrick Gold had agreed to buy London-listed Randgold Resources for about $5.4bn, Dushnisky said he was not directly involved.

"It’s early and so we, like everyone else, are enthusiastic observers of the combination," he said.

Bloomberg