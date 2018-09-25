How Gupta-linked Trillian greased the wheels for Bain & Co at Transnet

Gupta-linked Trillian Capital Partners attempted to get Bain & Co a foot in the door at Transnet, one of the country’s strategic state-owned entities that has been dogged by allegations of corruption and mismanagement.

Business Day is in possession of a letter from Trillian CEO Eric Wood to former Transnet CFO Garry Pita — who was also linked to the controversial Gupta family, friends of former president Jacob Zuma — asking for approval for Trillian to share information with Bain regarding Transnet and work done on the general freight business project.

