National

How Gupta-linked Trillian greased the wheels for Bain & Co at Transnet

Former Trillian CEO Eric Wood asked Transnet if he could share freight business information with the consultancy

25 September 2018 - 05:10 NATASHA MARRIAN AND GENEVIEVE QUINTAL
Picture: ANDRE KRITZINGER.
Picture: ANDRE KRITZINGER.

Gupta-linked Trillian Capital Partners attempted to get Bain & Co a foot in the door at Transnet, one of the country’s strategic state-owned entities that has been dogged by allegations of corruption and mismanagement.

Business Day is in possession of a letter from Trillian CEO Eric Wood to former Transnet CFO Garry Pita — who was also linked to the controversial Gupta family, friends of former president Jacob Zuma — asking for approval for Trillian to share information with Bain regarding Transnet and work done on the general freight business project.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link to go to the full article: Gupta associate led Bain & Co to Transnet

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here.

NATASHA MARRIAN: Witnesses to set Tom Moyane’s pants on fire

Hearings will be a moment of truth for Moyane as those loyal to him face the withering scrutiny of the irascible Nugent
Opinion
4 days ago

BLSA suspends Bain over its involvement in ‘yet another state capture project’

The consultancy ‘aided the collapse of Sars’ with revamp
Companies
7 days ago

EDITORIAL: Shifty Bain falls short of clarity

Its shifting stance will make South Africans question why they should take Bain & Co’s ‘independent’ investigation seriously
Opinion
12 days ago

Telkom insists its deal with Bain is legit

The appointment of US-based consultants was ‘appropriately handled’ and ‘standard practice’
Companies
13 days ago

WATCH: Bain paying back Sars's money is a sign of accountability, Dennis Davis says

Bain plans to pay back R164m to Sars
Companies
13 days ago

Vittorio Massone is still a partner at Bain — he’s just not running things in SA anymore

In a statement, Bain said Massone was focusing his time on co-operating with the commission of inquiry into governance at Sars
Companies
14 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Gupta associate led Bain & Co to Transnet
National
2.
How Gupta-linked Trillian greased the wheels for ...
National
3.
Employment equity bill seeks to set targets in ...
National
4.
Frustration and tragedy haunts legacy of ...
National

Related Articles

AYABONGA CAWE: Beware experts with dirty hands who leave behind a stink
Opinion / Columnists

McKinsey pays back interest arising from Eskom contract
Companies

Probe into Transnet rot unfair, says Brian Molefe
Companies / Transport & Tourism

EDITORIAL: Once again, why are looters not in jail?
Opinion / Editorials

Eskom has not laid charges against McKinsey, after all
Companies / Energy

McKinsey bolsters vetting to avoid repeat of Gupta scandal
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.