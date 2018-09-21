Jacob Zuma was not reckless in bid to have state capture report reviewed, court told

Advocate Steven Budlender, for the DA, said Zuma had asked for the review application, which had the effect that he would not have the judicial commission instituted on the public protector’s terms, but also not have her investigate it.

Zuma wanted to decide who should be investigated, as well as what the terms were, Budlender said. It showed Zuma had acted in "bad faith" and had brought the review application, which led to a delay in the establishment of the commission of inquiry, "for ulterior purposes".

Budlender said Zuma did not tell the court what wrong principle was used, or whether the court acted unjudicially, which was what would have to be dealt with by the appellate court when dealing with costs.

Judgment was reserved.

