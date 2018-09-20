National

Jacob Zuma allowed to intervene in state-capture court case

This may lead to him appealing a R10m costs order granted against him

20 September 2018 - 13:14 Claudi Mailovich
Jacob Zuma. Picture: SUPPLIED
Former president Jacob Zuma has been granted the right to intervene in the state-capture case in the High Court in Pretoria, which opens the door for him to apply for leave to appeal a R10m costs order granted against him.

The full bench in the High Court in Pretoria on Thursday morning granted his application for intervention to the case, which officially makes him a respondent in the case.

Zuma, who brought the review application of former public protector Thuli Madonsela's State of Capture report, was slapped with a punitive costs order in his personal capacity by the same court in December last year. He was also ordered to pay the costs for the failed interdict he attempted to obtain to stop the release of the report in 2016.

However, Zuma brought the review application and interdict in his capacity as president, and appealed the cost order in that capacity as well. President Cyril Ramaphosa withdrew the appeal application in April of this year, which led to the application to intervene in the proceedings.

Judge president Dunstan Mlambo has described Zuma's review application of the report last year as "ill-advised" and "reckless".

The process with regards to the actual application for leave to appeal continues.

