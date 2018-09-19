Forget the plot, tackle state capture, Mr President

Addressing Nedlac last week, deputy president David Mabuza said the state might have to implement "surgical and difficult austerity measures" due to the lagging economy.

If this is true, when is Ramaphosa planning to inform Cosatu? Why would the deputy president hint at austerity measures if these are not under consideration?

It seems the president might have been worried that his reception at Cosatu would have been less than cordial had he broached such difficult issues.

But the moment in which we find ourselves requires some tough talking, particularly on the issue of state capture.

The president asked Cosatu to keep up its "principled stance" against corruption and called on those with knowledge of state capture to co-operate with the Zondo commission.

But some elements in the ANC and Cosatu appear to have adopted a nebulous if not adverse approach to the inquiry.

While there was general support for its establishment, discomfort over the revelations so far has taken over, particularly on the political culpability of ANC leaders.

Some people, such as outgoing Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini, appear to believe that supporting the inquiry serves another agenda. In his written speech Dlamini said: "As Cosatu we support and actually lead the fight against corruption and state capture but currently the fight against corruption coexist with clear policy programmes meant to create space for the heightening of a neoliberal agenda."

Ramaphosa cannot be oblivious to the growing antipathy towards the inquiry because of the skeletons falling out. There seems to be a lack of appreciation of the extensive damage caused by 10 years of state capture and why it is necessary for the government to embark on a massive clean-up campaign — particularly in the state-owned companies.

Some people believe that public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan is on a personal crusade and is purging people randomly at SOEs without support from the rest of the cabinet. Others who had vested interests in the capture network are being impaired.

For as long as Ramaphosa peddles softly on such issues, he will be undermined. Inasmuch as the Cosatu congress was the opportune moment to ambush the ANC plotters, it was also the chance to get real about the state of the nation. Playing nicely will not lead SA out of the morass.