The tide is turning against Zuma faction

Ace Magashule’s story that he happened to bump into deposed North West premier Supra Mahumapelo in the lobby of a hotel where he was chatting, as one does, to former president Jacob Zuma, appears to have hit a crisis of credibility.

The Sunday Times reported that the three – and several other members of the pro-Zuma faction – held two meetings in KwaZulu-Natal to discuss how to get rid of Cyril Ramaphosa for being damn inconsiderate in the way he was clamping down on corruption.

This week Ramaphosa chose his old stomping ground, Cosatu’s national conference, to make it plain that he had his suspicions.

In time-honoured tradition, he did not mention Magashule in his speech to the conference. But you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure out who he was talking about.

"We should not spend time on counter-revolutionary machinations of weakening this ANC, where either in dark corners or wherever we come up with machinations of weakening the ANC‚" said Ramaphosa.

And there was more. "Let me say this now: if there is going to be a plot‚ it must be a plot to defeat poverty. That must be the type of plot we want … a plot to end poverty in our country. If we are going to plan‚ let us plan the growth of our economy."