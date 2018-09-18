Less than 50% of municipal accounting officers and CFOs have required competency levels

Less than half of the accounting officers and CFOs employed by the country’s 257 municipalities meet the minimum competency levels required to perform their functions.

Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene indicated on Tuesday that steps are being taken to ensure municipal officials acquire the requisite skills.

In a reply to a parliamentary question by DA MP Kevin Mileham, Nene said that 94 of the 193 accounting officers and 79 of the 218 CFOs meet the minimum competency level. Not all the municipalities even have these officials because the posts are vacant.

Even large cities do not have fully competent officials, information provided by the minister shows. Neither the one accounting officer nor the 17 CFOs in Johannesburg meet the minimum competency level. The same is true of officials in Tshwane.

"Not all municipal managers and CFOs in municipalities are compliant with the regulations, which are subject to ongoing discussion, monitoring and reporting between national government, provinces and municipalities," Nene said. He added that there are high vacancy rates and high levels of staff turnover with municipalities needing to expedite appointment processes.

He said some smaller municipalities are being assisted with donor funds and that the financial management grant is also helping.

"After extensive consultation processes, the minister of finance will promulgate an amendment to, among others, regulations 15 and 18 of the Municipal Regulations on Minimum Competency Levels to allow all officials 18 months from the date of appointment to obtain the relevant competency levels," Nene said.

"It will be mandatory for all municipal councils to make the latter a condition of employment in the employment contracts of affected officials. These amendments will be promulgated shortly."

Many municipalities are in disarray with co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Zweli Mkhize saying recently that 87 were distressed and dysfunctional with only 7% functioning well. A shortage of skills in critical sectors, such as water engineering, hampers the functioning of municipalities, he said, with only 55 municipalities out of 257 having engineers leading their technical divisions.

ensorl@businesslive.co.za