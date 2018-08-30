Local government key to sustainable cities

By 2050, it is estimated that 70% of the world’s population will live in cities and towns. For cities to be sustainable, global policies for sustainability must be implemented at local level, says SA Local Government Association (Salga) president Parks Tau.

In July the UN created a platform for engagement with local governments. UN deputy secretary-general Amina Mohammed said 60%-70% of the organisation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) could be achieved with the direct involvement of the various local governments.

"Local governments are on the frontline of the world’s most daunting challenges — for example, climate change. They require support from national and international levels, the private sector and civil society," she said.

Although cities set their own priorities, the 17 SDGs are interlinked and must all be considered in decision-making at local level, Tau says. Will hunger be addressed by a city’s development project? What about poverty, gender equality, energy, water, resilience, sustainable production and industrialisation, climate change and economic inclusivity?

Former World Green Building Council African Network chair Thulani Kuzwayo says environmental sustainability is generally seen as an add-on "as though it is in competition with other priorities — such as poverty alleviation, job creation, health and education — when in fact it is the glue that makes all these priorities complementary".

If cities are critical in attaining up to 70% of the SDGs, institutional mechanisms to implement them must be put in place, Tau says.

The integrated development plans that drive development in cities must be measured to see if they address the goals.

Cities must be empowered to reject proposals from developers that do not serve a long-term agenda for environmental sustainability, says Tau. This will require legislative amendments.