Faith Muthambi wanted to steal at all costs, Phumla Williams tells state capture inquiry

‘I was no longer sleeping, I had nightmares. My facial twitches were back. I had panic attacks. I saw torture going through my body again’.

03 September 2018 - 12:48 Genevieve Quintal
Faith Muthambi. Picture: GCIS
Former communications minister Faith Muthambi "wanted to steal at all costs", the state capture inquiry heard on Monday.

Current acting GCIS head Phumla Williams gave emotional testimony about how Muthambi had treated her during her tenure as minister.

Muthambi demoted Williams in 2016 from acting director-general back to deputy director-general and in the process forced her to pay back R35,000 of her salary.

Williams also testified about how Muthambi removed important functions, which dealt with procurement and finance, from her.

"She was cheating the state because she wanted that procurement at all costs, she wanted to steal at all costs," Williams said.

"Removing of all of those functions was a ploy to remove finance and procurement from me."

Williams, who was an MK operative during the struggle and was tortured for weeks, told the commission how those feelings returned because of the way Muthambi treated her.

"The effects of my torture were back. I was no longer sleeping, I had nightmares. My facial twitches were back. I had panic attacks. I saw torture going through my body again," she said.

"I never thought in this government people can do such things."

Zondo adjourned the commission for a few minutes for Williams to compose herself.

Muthambi was appointed communications minister by former president Jacob Zuma.

She has been a staunch supporter of Zuma and supports him during his court appearances on graft charges.

Muthambi has also been implicated in the tranche of leaked Gupta emails which showed she had shared confidential cabinet information with the controversial family.

Faith Muthambi sent Phumla Williams a series of hostile letters, inquiry hears

The minister threw her weight around, issued unlawful instructions and demoted Williams but asked her to do the same work as before
2 days ago

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Start by shunning the power-drunk leaders who corrupt everything

'If he remains mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay, Bobani will preside over a R12-billion budget in a city with stark inequalities and substandard services ...
6 hours ago

Will Raymond Zondo call Mzwanele Manyi to explain his ‘interfering’ SMS to Phumla Williams?

Zondo has asked the state capture inquiry’s lawyers to prepare documentation for him‚ so that he can decide whether to summon Manyi to explain himself
2 days ago

