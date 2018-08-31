Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo is considering summoning media owner Mzwanele Manyi to appear before the state capture inquiry, to address claims that he tried to interfere with the testimony of key witness Phumla Williams.

Williams‚ the acting Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) director-general‚ said she was contacted by Manyi during Friday’s state capture inquiry tea break‚ after she had confirmed that the government’s advertising budget had been irregularly spent on The New Age-SABC breakfasts.

Manyi told her‚ via a text message‚ that these breakfasts did not take place during his tenure as director-general of GCIS.

"I think he is trying to influence my submission‚" she said.

Zondo has asked the inquiry lawyers to prepare documentation for him‚ so that he can decide whether to summon Manyi to explain himself.