Western Cape dam levels keep on climbing
The average dam level in the region now stands at 55% — a massive jump from the scary lows of just a few months back
Winter rainfall has taken the average dam levels in the Western Cape from a low of 16% nearly four months ago to 55% as of Monday.
A cold snap accompanied by rain and snowfall at the weekend is likely to contribute further to a rise in dam levels in the province.
Ceres recorded 110mm of rainfall over the past seven days and the Berg River Dam‚ a major dam providing water to the city of Cape Town, is 93% full.
The Western Cape’s minister of local government‚ environmental affairs and development planning‚ Anton Bredell‚ however‚ urged consumers to continue using water sparingly.
"Using less must be the new normal. Even though dam levels are recovering‚ the message remains to conserve water‚" he said.
"We remain concerned about the Karoo areas contained in the Gouritz River catchment area where the average dam levels are only at 18%.
"Areas including Beaufort West and Oudtshoorn remain under pressure. Those areas, however, are largely spring and summer rainfall areas and we hope to see some good rains move into those areas from October."
Average dam levels in the province‚ which has grappled with the effects of a severe drought‚ were at just 16% towards the end of April.
In total‚ dams feeding Cape Town are now at 62%.
Major dam statistics
• Theewaterskloof dam — 45% full this week (2017: 26%. Last week: 44%)
• Voëlvlei dam — 68% full this week (2017: 26%. Last week: 65%)
• Berg River Dam — 93% full this week (2017: 54%. Last week: 89%).
• Clanwilliam Dam — 99% (2017: 36%. Last week: 99%)
