Winter rainfall has taken the average dam levels in the Western Cape from a low of 16% nearly four months ago to 55% as of Monday.

A cold snap accompanied by rain and snowfall at the weekend is likely to contribute further to a rise in dam levels in the province.

Ceres recorded 110mm of rainfall over the past seven days and the Berg River Dam‚ a major dam providing water to the city of Cape Town, is 93% full.

The Western Cape’s minister of local government‚ environmental affairs and development planning‚ Anton Bredell‚ however‚ urged consumers to continue using water sparingly.