National

Western Cape dam levels keep on climbing

The average dam level in the region now stands at 55% — a massive jump from the scary lows of just a few months back

27 August 2018 - 15:56 Staff Writer
Theewaterskloof dam, near Villiersdorp, during the drought. Picture: BOBBY JORDAN
Theewaterskloof dam, near Villiersdorp, during the drought. Picture: BOBBY JORDAN

Winter rainfall has taken the average dam levels in the Western Cape from a low of 16% nearly four months ago to 55% as of Monday.

A cold snap accompanied by rain and snowfall at the weekend is likely to contribute further to a rise in dam levels in the province.

Ceres recorded 110mm of rainfall over the past seven days and the Berg River Dam‚ a major dam providing water to the city of Cape Town, is 93% full.

The Western Cape’s minister of local government‚ environmental affairs and development planning‚ Anton Bredell‚ however‚ urged consumers to continue using water sparingly.

"Using less must be the new normal. Even though dam levels are recovering‚ the message remains to conserve water‚" he said.

"We remain concerned about the Karoo areas contained in the Gouritz River catchment area where the average dam levels are only at 18%.

"Areas including Beaufort West and Oudtshoorn remain under pressure. Those areas, however, are largely spring and summer rainfall areas and we hope to see some good rains move into those areas from October."

Average dam levels in the province‚ which has grappled with the effects of a severe drought‚ were at just 16% towards the end of April.

In total‚ dams feeding Cape Town are now at 62%.

Major dam statistics

• Theewaterskloof dam — 45% full this week (2017: 26%. Last week: 44%)

• Voëlvlei dam — 68% full this week (2017: 26%. Last week: 65%)

• Berg River Dam — 93% full this week (2017: 54%. Last week: 89%).

• Clanwilliam Dam — 99% (2017: 36%. Last week: 99%)

SA faces a water catastrophe as state dithers

SA is facing a water crisis and needs R23bn to upgrade municipal infrastructure to fix this problem, writes Neels Blom
National
10 days ago

EDITORIAL: Water problems need fixing first

SA faces many dangers, but without water none of those can be tackled
Opinion
11 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Day Zero spreads countrywide as water infrastructure disintegrates

We’ve been warned: the consequences of failing infrastructure will be catastrophic, writes Neels Blom
National
17 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Student aid scheme boss Steven Zwane suspended
National / Education
2.
John Block and co-accused granted R50,000 bail
National
3.
Leaks force candidate attorneys to rewrite ...
National
4.
Pikitup suspends services as staff fear for their ...
National

Related Articles

Cape Town’s surge in jobs defies drought
Economy

Western Cape agriculture adds up the cost of the continuing drought
National

Keeping the water flowing is as important as keeping the lights on
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.