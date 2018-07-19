Keeping the water flowing is as important as keeping the lights on

Cape Town is not the only metro to be put at economic risk as a result of poor water management. The whole of Gauteng has an increased risk of severe and economically damaging water restrictions because of a delay of at least six years in the next water scheme.

The Department of Water and Sanitation can be thought of as the equivalent of Eskom, except that its responsibilities are much greater and its technical capability incomparably lower. This is a dangerous state of affairs.

Damaging disclosures concerning gross financial mismanagement within the department have not resulted in significant changes to the management team responsible. The problem is systemic: the department had seven directors-general in eight years. A long-standing proposal to professionalise the management of water resources infrastructure, made first in the 1997 Water Policy and repeatedly since then, has gone nowhere, notwithstanding various undertakings by different ministers over the years.

The reform of the water sector is now urgent and cannot be left to the leadership within the department, the same leadership that was responsible for the parlous state of affairs. Reform is needed in four key areas:

Governance. It is now widely recognised that Eskom’s failures were, to a significant extent, the result of governance failures. The antidote to the failures at Eskom includes sound appointments at the board and senior management levels, higher levels of transparency and accountability, and recognition of the need for deeper structural reforms. The same antidote is necessary in the water sector, starting with the appointment of a respected and capable team to lead the necessary and significant reforms.

Water resources planning. In the absence of sound information and analysis, the plans for the water sector will be flawed. The National Water Resources Strategy is the water equivalent of the Integrated Resource Plan for electricity. The National Water Act requires the strategy to include estimates of water requirements, the quantity of water available and the resulting water balances by catchment management area. It must be reviewed at least every five years. Like the Integrated Resource Plan reviews, the National Water Resources Strategy reviews have been late and based on outdated information, leading to flawed analysis and underestimation of the extent and severity of the problems facing the sector.

The recently published National Water and Sanitation Master Plan, which is not mandated by legislation, serves to confuse rather than illuminate. What is urgently needed is the creation of a dedicated professional team with the necessary competencies and resources to lead a continuous water resources strategy development and review process, together with the political will to publish updates regularly.

Separation of functions. The department is the policy-maker, regulator, planner, investor and operator of water resources infrastructure. These multiple roles create conflicts of interest. While the separation of functions was largely established as a policy principle in 1997, there has been no significant action on this to date. The department’s latest round of proposals for institutional reform are muddled. Firstly, its intention to establish a single national catchment management agency misunderstands the core purpose of these agencies, namely to enable the effective participation of water users in the management of water within a catchment area.

Second, the proposal to include water services as a function of a national water infrastructure agency fails to recognise that the Constitution allocates responsibility for the provision of water services to local government.

Third, the proposal for a single agency for regulating both water resources and water services fails to appreciate the fundamental differences between the two functions.