Economy

EMPLOYMENT

Cape Town’s surge in jobs defies drought

Employment in the metro grows 4.8% year on year, according to the Quarterly Labour Force Survey

03 August 2018 - 05:34 Claudi Mailovich
Cape Town CBD. Picture: THE SUNDAY TIMES
Cape Town CBD. Picture: THE SUNDAY TIMES
Image:

Despite a crippling drought, which saw Cape Town come close to running out of water, employment in the city grew nearly 5% over the past year.

Employment in the metro grew 4.8% year on year, according to the Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the second quarter released by Statistics SA earlier this week.

In terms of the number of jobs, this was the second-largest growth among the eight metros in the country, with 74,000 jobs year on year. It was surpassed only by Johannesburg, which added 86,000 jobs.

Economist Mike Schussler said Cape Town’s growth was "almost unbelievable", given the drought and the political instability in the metro.

"Cape Town’s growing employment is a testament to the city’s efforts to create an enabling environment for businesses to invest and to create new jobs – despite many challenges, including the drought and the crippling Metrorail service interruptions," mayor Patricia de Lille said on Thursday.

Out of the 74,000 jobs created in Cape Town, the formal sector grew by 50,000 jobs and the informal sector by 12,000 jobs. Agriculture added 5,000 jobs, while private households added 7,000.

Western Cape economic development MEC Alan Winde credited foreign direct investment, local investment and the information and communications technology industry for the formal sector growth.

De Lille said 1.29-million people are formally employed in Cape Town, while 184,000 worked informally.

In Johannesburg employment boomed in the informal sector, adding 65,000 jobs, while 9,000 jobs were added to the formal sector and 17,000 by households. Agriculture, however, lost 5,000 jobs.

Both Ekurhuleni and Tshwane shed 46,000 jobs. In Ekurhuleni, jobs were lost across all sectors, with 12,000 in the formal sector and 26,000 in the informal sector.

In Tshwane, a massive 32,000 jobs were shed from private households, while the informal sector lost 15,000 jobs. There was no change in the formal sector or in agriculture.

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za

EDITORIAL: Unemployment in SA a national emergency

The surge in unemployment to 27.2% in the second quarter from 26.7%, and the shedding of another 90,000 jobs, is a national emergency
Opinion
1 day ago

Unemployment rate rises, as manufacturing sector sheds 105,000 jobs

On the plus side, the mining sector added 38,000 jobs and youth unemployment declined slightly
Economy
2 days ago

WATCH: What can crush SA’s towering jobless rate?

Tashmia Ismail-Saville, the CEO of the YES initiative, talks to Business Day TV about how job opportunities can be created and sustained
Economy
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Manufacturing sector concerned about its future
Economy
2.
Unemployment rate rises, as manufacturing sector ...
Economy
3.
Vehicle sales rose another 2.6% in July, while ...
Economy
4.
Treasury fears proposed debt relief bill gives ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: Brics: Too much China, not enough Brazil, ...
Economy

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Unemployment in SA a national emergency
Opinion / Editorials

Unemployment rate rises, as manufacturing sector sheds 105,000 jobs
Economy

WATCH: What can crush SA’s towering jobless rate?
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.