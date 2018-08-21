Energy minister to gazette the Integrated Resource Plan for public comment

Speaking in parliament, Energy Minister Jeff Radebe told journalists that he will gazette the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) by Friday for public comment.

The policy document, which predicts energy demand over the next 20 years and models the cost of various technology options as well as government’s chosen mix of them, will end more than eight years of uncertainty in the sector.

The IRP was last published and approved by the cabinet in 2012, but according to government’s own guidelines should be updated every two years. However, politics — in particular the insistence of the Zuma administration to force nuclear energy into the model despite its higher cost — led to much controversy, including a court challenge to a later version of the IRP.

The plan will outline how government sees the future for renewable energy, coal-fired generation and nuclear energy, and in what proportions these should be procured over the next 20 years.

Radebe said the IRP "would definitely be gazetted for public comment, as there has been a complaint that there has not been sufficient public consultation", adding that the the comment period would, however, be short.