TOM EATON: The blighted apotheosis of Saint Jeff

Yes, Jeff has a said a lot of things over the years, like in 2014 when he told us that Zuma would complete his second term as president, or like in 2015 when he stood up to defend the Gangster-in-Chief against a vote of no confidence, citing the R1-trillion the Zuma administration had spent on infrastructure. OK, yes, quite a lot of that was spent on firepools and Gupta trains that didn’t fit on our rails and dairy farms in the Free State and keeping the Saxonwold armoured personal carrier oiled, but it’s all infrastructure, right?

At the end of his passionate defence – few politicians have sung as sweetly for their supper as our Jeff – he told the opposition to calm down about the prospect of removing Zuma.