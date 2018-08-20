How the Guptas were let loose on Eskom

Gupta acolyte Collin Matjila is the man who, perhaps more than any other single individual, opened the door for the family to start plundering Eskom’s R50bn-a-year coal budget.

This emerges from an account by Eskom’s head of primary energy, Vusi Mboweni, of a meeting he attended in 2014 with Matjila, who was acting CEO at the time, and Gupta executive Ravindra Nath, at a hotel in Melrose Arch.

