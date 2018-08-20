How the Guptas were let loose on Eskom
Eskom primary energy head Vusi Mboweni has given Treasury investigators details of Collin Matjila's alleged meeting with a Gupta executive
20 August 2018 - 05:10
Gupta acolyte Collin Matjila is the man who, perhaps more than any other single individual, opened the door for the family to start plundering Eskom’s R50bn-a-year coal budget.
This emerges from an account by Eskom’s head of primary energy, Vusi Mboweni, of a meeting he attended in 2014 with Matjila, who was acting CEO at the time, and Gupta executive Ravindra Nath, at a hotel in Melrose Arch.
