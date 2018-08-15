Cities and metros now hold key to reforming electricity distribution

The six largest metros buy two-thirds of Eskom’s electricity sold to municipalities. While the metros are widely regarded as the strongest of the municipal electricity distributors, even they are not immune to the winds of change overtaking the electricity industry.

Electricity sales in these metros are lower today than they were 10 years ago, even though the metro economies grew by more than 20% in real terms over that time.

Over the same period, prices increased by close to 200% after adjusting for inflation. The price increases have driven sales down and commercial losses up, much of this from the theft of electricity.

While the cost of purchasing electricity from Eskom has increased significantly, the cost of renewable energy has come down. The cost of electricity from new wind and solar projects is now less than Eskom’s average cost of supply and about a third of the cost of electricity from Eskom’s newest power station, Kusile.

These trends show that SA has already entered a new era with respect to electricity demand and supply, with decentralised supply options out-competing the traditional monopoly generation of electricity. This has important implications for the municipal electricity distribution model, as well as for Eskom and national energy policy.

Changing market dynamics require a rethinking of the planning models, generation mandates and the business model for distributors. In the past, consumers were price takers — that is, electricity was supplied and distributed through a monopoly and users of electricity had little choice in their source of supply and the price. Large economies of scale meant it was less costly for electricity to be supplied in this way. This is now no longer the case.

The inversion of relative costs means change is inevitable. Instead of placing hurdles in the way of embedded generation or local procurement of energy, there is a need to embrace an open-ended and more flexible approach to investment decisions and implementation.

A larger contribution of new wind and solar energy at the local level, together with local gas peaking plants, will reduce the overall cost of electricity and be good for both cities and SA as a whole. Government policy needs to change to allow for the decentralised procurement of electricity generation capacity by cities and facilitate rather than inhibit consumer choice.

This also means municipalities will not be able to extract a surplus from the sale of electricity in future. To secure the finances of municipalities, a replacement for this revenue will be needed. The most likely option is a business tax.

How will this change come about? Metros and the Energy Intensive User Group (EIUG) account for 70% of total electricity usage in SA. The EIUG may benefit from peaking challenges (contributed primarily by domestic consumers at the city level) being addressed at the city level so that national energy planning for expansion of generation capacity can concentrate on reliable cost-effective base load power. There is therefore a synergy of interests between the metros and the EIUG in their engagements with national government on the future of the electricity industry in SA.

SA has put off fundamental reform of the electricity distribution industry for 20 years, but change is inevitable. It may be time for the cities and large electricity users themselves to take the initiative to effect that change.

• Eberhard is an economist and public policy professional.