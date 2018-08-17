Companies / Energy

Treasury investigators say Koko’s Eskom coal tests are shaky

Investigators say samples could have been switched in a deal that enabled the Guptas to pocket R1bn from utility

17 August 2018 - 05:08 STEPHAN HOFSTATTER
Matshela Koko. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Matshela Koko. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

Coal samples that enabled the Gupta family to pocket more than R1bn could have been switched during a lab test ordered by former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko, Treasury investigators have found.

The contract was to supply Eskom’s Majuba power station from the Gupta-owned Brakfontein colliery, despite findings that its coal was substandard.

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.