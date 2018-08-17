Treasury investigators say Koko’s Eskom coal tests are shaky

Coal samples that enabled the Gupta family to pocket more than R1bn could have been switched during a lab test ordered by former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko, Treasury investigators have found.

The contract was to supply Eskom’s Majuba power station from the Gupta-owned Brakfontein colliery, despite findings that its coal was substandard.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Koko’s Eskom coal tests shaky — Treasury

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here to subscribe.