Inequality in rural SA will increase‚ not decrease‚ without a land reform policy that supports growth and food security.

This is according to a report by the Bureau for Food and Agricultural Policy (BFAP)‚ which was released on Friday. The report calls for an urgent land audit to underpin future land reform decisions.

The BFAP report‚ published annually in conjunction with the Western Cape department of agriculture‚ focused specifically on land reform, in 2018‚ in the light of recent announcements regarding possible land expropriation without compensation.

The report emphasises the need for policy certainty based on sound economic and investment principles.

"The researchers suggest that without a focused land reform policy framework that supports growth and food security and is well executed and supported by strong institutions‚ the inequalities created in the past will only increase‚" said the department in a statement.