National

Urgent land audit is vital to stem inequality in rural SA, food policy researchers say

BFAP says investor confidence is key to continued growth in the agricultural sector‚ which is struggling with weather-and disease-related problems

17 August 2018 - 14:12 Bobby Jordan
Nothobile Simanga of Qunu village near Mthatha carries a bundle of wood on her head to make fire. Picture: LULAMILE FENI/DAILY DISPATCH
Nothobile Simanga of Qunu village near Mthatha carries a bundle of wood on her head to make fire. Picture: LULAMILE FENI/DAILY DISPATCH

Inequality in rural SA will increase‚ not decrease‚ without a land reform policy that supports growth and food security.

This is according to a report by the Bureau for Food and Agricultural Policy (BFAP)‚ which was released on Friday. The report calls for an urgent land audit to underpin future land reform decisions.

The BFAP report‚ published annually in conjunction with the Western Cape department of agriculture‚ focused specifically on land reform, in 2018‚ in the light of recent announcements regarding possible land expropriation without compensation.

The report emphasises the need for policy certainty based on sound economic and investment principles.

"The researchers suggest that without a focused land reform policy framework that supports growth and food security and is well executed and supported by strong institutions‚ the inequalities created in the past will only increase‚" said the department in a statement.

"It also states that investor confidence is key to the continued growth of the agricultural sector‚ which is already under pressure as a result of macro-economics and weather-and disease-related problems."

Economic opportunities MEC Alan Winde said: "Farmers prove every day how resilient they are — we’ve seen it through the drought. But there absolutely must be policy certainty around the issue of land reform.

"I am pleased that the BFAP report has highlighted the need for an informed and measured approach to land reform‚ which takes into account all the intricacies of the South African agricultural landscape.

"The Western Cape government has long insisted that the only way to successfully address land reform is through public-private partnerships‚ which is why we have a 62% land reform success rate‚ using the commodity approach‚" Winde said.

Who owns the land? It's not all black and white, audits reveal

After 24 years, neither the private sector nor the government has been able to give a substantive figure on who owns the land, suggesting that even ...
Business
5 days ago

SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: The trouble with communal land ownership

It is no coincidence that the poorest parts of SA are the rural areas, where land ownership is communal
Opinion
1 day ago

ANC’s own interests, not equitable distribution, drive land reform plan

The party has mishandled the land issue by flip-flopping with ease on matters of principle
News
1 day ago

TIM COHEN: Communal land will be the real headache in land reform saga

It seems the ANC is trying to change focus from communal land to commercial agricultural land
Opinion
11 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Union finally agrees to 7% increase for municipal ...
National / Labour
2.
Eskom whistle-blower returns to CCMA, again
National / Labour
3.
Wits is SA’s top ranked university, but UJ and ...
National / Education
4.
Buying online? Make sure it’s only three items, ...
National

Related Articles

SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: The trouble with communal land ownership
Opinion / Between the Chains

ANC’s own interests, not equitable distribution, drive land reform plan
News

TIM COHEN: Communal land will be the real headache in land reform saga
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.